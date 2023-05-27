AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 34,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 706,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $57.50 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

