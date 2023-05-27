AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,273 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $11.41 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

