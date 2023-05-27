AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,200 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.4101 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 53.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

