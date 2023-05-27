AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,886 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3,088.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $2,714,607. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

