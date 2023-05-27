AXQ Capital LP Invests $136,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $62,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $14.00 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.95.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

