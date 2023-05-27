AXQ Capital LP Invests $153,000 in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 359.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 261,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $427.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

