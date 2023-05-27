AXQ Capital LP Invests $211,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $197.70 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average of $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,364 shares of company stock worth $12,399,307 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.