AXQ Capital LP Invests $218,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

