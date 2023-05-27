AXQ Capital LP Invests $218,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.