AXQ Capital LP Invests $219,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,754 shares of company stock valued at $26,925,568. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

