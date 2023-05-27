AXQ Capital LP Invests $227,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $311,401. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.



