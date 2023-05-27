AXQ Capital LP Makes New $137,000 Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $75,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

