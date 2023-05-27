AXQ Capital LP Makes New $215,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after buying an additional 355,831 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,830 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $73.68 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $125.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

