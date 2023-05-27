AXQ Capital LP Makes New $226,000 Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $148,660,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,196 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,198,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $141.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $147.75.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,105.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

