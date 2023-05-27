AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMM. TheStreet cut Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of YMM stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.