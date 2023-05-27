AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.