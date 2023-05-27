AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,700 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

