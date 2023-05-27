AXQ Capital LP Takes $155,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

LUMN opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

