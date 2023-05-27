AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.52). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

