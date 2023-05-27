AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,561 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

CVLT stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $267,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 110,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,400.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $267,804.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 110,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,400.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,958 shares of company stock worth $5,509,713. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.