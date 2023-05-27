AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,280,000 after acquiring an additional 282,537 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,231,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $499,966.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,026,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.