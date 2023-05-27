AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

