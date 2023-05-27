AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $350.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

