AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,511,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,075,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,991,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,912,000 after buying an additional 530,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.