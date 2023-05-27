Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,131 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 342,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

