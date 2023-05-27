Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 241 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in City were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of City by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,716. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHCO opened at $89.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. City Holding has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

