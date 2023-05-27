Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEIC opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

