Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Banner by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BANR opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $75.72.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BANR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Further Reading

