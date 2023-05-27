Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 36,290 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,455,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $180,019 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

