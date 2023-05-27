Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain
In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,660 shares of company stock worth $6,380,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.2 %
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Iron Mountain Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
