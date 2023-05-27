Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $234,000 Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Lindsay Trading Up 0.5 %

LNN stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.16 and a one year high of $183.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.