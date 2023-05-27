Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $258,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $121.82.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

