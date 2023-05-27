Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costamare were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Costamare by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

