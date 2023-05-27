Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $316,000 Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

