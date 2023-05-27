Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.