Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $361,000 Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 48,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $443,509.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 629,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,199 shares of company stock worth $10,393,446 over the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of QS opened at $6.32 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

