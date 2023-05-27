Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,130 shares of company stock worth $50,927,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

ANET opened at $170.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

