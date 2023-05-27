Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $389,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.