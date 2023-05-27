Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $410,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.18.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

