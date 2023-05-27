Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $17,270,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sunrun by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 412,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 240.46 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

