Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $334,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.34.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $23.63 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,892.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,966.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares in the company, valued at $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,892.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,695,143 shares of company stock worth $598,266,559 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.