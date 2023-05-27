Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE SYF opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.