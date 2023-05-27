Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $387,000 Investment in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

