Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 423 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 1,489,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,631,000 after buying an additional 1,431,845 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.