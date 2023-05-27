Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 7,732 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 541.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,279,000 after acquiring an additional 87,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 659,917 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE DQ opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

