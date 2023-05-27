Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

AOS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

