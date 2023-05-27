Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,269 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $24.93.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

