Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,678 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golar LNG Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

