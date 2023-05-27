Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 168 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

NYSE NVO opened at $162.97 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

