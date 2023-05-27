Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 174,344 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,344 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.10% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

