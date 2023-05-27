Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 18,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFG opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

